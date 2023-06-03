First Trust Advisors LP Takes $2.18 Million Position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 149,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 28.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,662,000 after acquiring an additional 92,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Alkami Technology

In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 25,141 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $317,028.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 537,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,772,831. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALKT opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $17.71.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.70 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALKT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.