First Trust Advisors LP Trims Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 190,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,399 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ING. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in ING Groep by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, RENASANT Bank boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 11,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep Stock Up 2.6 %

ING opened at $12.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.58.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.4101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 53.28%.

ING has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.39.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

