First Trust Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,534 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 982.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 330,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,622,000 after purchasing an additional 300,065 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,353,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 824,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,974,000 after buying an additional 80,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 68.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,657,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $18,752,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $278.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.02. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $365.97.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

