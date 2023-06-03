Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $222.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $224.00 to $222.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Five Below from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.22.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $182.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.40. Five Below has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $220.19. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894,519.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,895.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Five Below by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 0.6% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Five Below by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.