Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $239.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Five Below from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $211.22.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE opened at $182.55 on Friday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $220.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894,519.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,023.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Five Below by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Five Below by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Five Below by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

