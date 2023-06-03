Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFC. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FFC opened at $13.80 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

