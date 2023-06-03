Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 28.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 273.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:FND opened at $94.14 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $102.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FND. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.