FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FORM. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 77.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 4.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 27.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Stock Performance

NASDAQ FORM opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $141,247.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.