Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 260,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,206,000 after buying an additional 14,661 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $547,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,690 shares in the company, valued at $68,719,501.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,598,800. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generac Trading Up 1.1 %

GNRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.77.

Shares of GNRC opened at $114.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.19. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $299.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

