General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in General American Investors by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,818,000 after acquiring an additional 18,292 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 521,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,855,000 after buying an additional 191,137 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 331,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in General American Investors by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 124,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GAM stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.17. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

