Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,639 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genesco were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after acquiring an additional 30,324 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.71. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $66.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $237.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.93.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.49). Genesco had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas George purchased 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $100,261.12. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas George purchased 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $100,261.12. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen purchased 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,833.95. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 42,555 shares in the company, valued at $821,737.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,947 shares of company stock valued at $318,595 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Genesco, Inc engages in sourcing and design, marketing, and distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston and Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands Group. The Journeys Group segment operates the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail stores retail footwear chain.

