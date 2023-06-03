Glenview Trust Co Has $94.09 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,353 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,099 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.1% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $94,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Optas LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,996,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,652,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $202,480,000 after buying an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 41.9% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,999,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,081 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,816. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $335.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $337.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

