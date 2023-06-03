Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $303,141.00 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $303,141.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Desiree Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Desiree Coleman sold 5,284 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $290,989.88.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Desiree Coleman sold 9,552 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $573,884.16.

On Monday, May 8th, Desiree Coleman sold 2,700 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $162,054.00.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $58.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 447.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.14. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $71.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $57.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 178.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.29.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

See Also

