GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Trading Up 12.5%

Shares of GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Rating) were up 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 363,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 644,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

GoviEx Uranium Trading Up 10.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20.

GoviEx Uranium Company Profile

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

