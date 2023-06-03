Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPMT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 108.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,605,000 after acquiring an additional 823,363 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 241.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 585,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 413,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,021,000 after acquiring an additional 297,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 10,819.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 194,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 65.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 92,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $5.07 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $261.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.69%.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

