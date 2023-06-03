Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.09.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $83.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $149,786.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,316 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,905.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $149,786.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,316 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,905.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $893,319.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,150,401.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,253 shares of company stock worth $2,024,289 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 52.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

