Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $350.66 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,698,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 6.2% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $350,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $304,053,000 after acquiring an additional 115,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $180.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $181.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.77 and its 200 day moving average is $152.85.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.31.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.