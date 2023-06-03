Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,907 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,934,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,731,000 after purchasing an additional 837,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,308,000 after purchasing an additional 103,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,479,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,225,000 after purchasing an additional 89,104 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In related news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III bought 2,000 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sonia Perez bought 2,737 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $100,009.98. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,459.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $169,339. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 6.0 %

HWC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $40.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.31. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.50.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. The company had revenue of $452.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.87 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

