Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,860 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,142,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,875,000 after purchasing an additional 508,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,978 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,371,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,274,000 after purchasing an additional 174,524 shares during the period. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,582,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,551,000 after purchasing an additional 888,075 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAS opened at $60.02 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $89.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.79, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 325.59%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

