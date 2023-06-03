Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average is $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $44.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $392,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,356.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

