HighTower Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,300 Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Stock Performance

Insperity stock opened at $118.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.92 and its 200-day moving average is $117.04. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.74 and a 12 month high of $131.09.

Insperity Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Insperity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.32%.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,243,018.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,301 shares of company stock worth $2,878,438 in the last three months. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insperity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial downgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Insperity Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.