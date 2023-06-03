HighTower Advisors LLC Has $458,000 Holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,168 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GAB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 243,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares during the period. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GAB opened at $5.57 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $6.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

