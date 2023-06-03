HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $431,000 Investment in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $74.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.45. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $99.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter J. Manning sold 550 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $40,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,193.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter J. Manning sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $40,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,193.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Srb purchased 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.87 per share, with a total value of $96,880.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,715,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,272,502.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 49,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,637 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

