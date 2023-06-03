HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,233 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KD. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Kyndryl by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Kyndryl

KD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.