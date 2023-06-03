HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $436,000 Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,266 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 18.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Ozimek acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,341. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 4,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,868.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,241,066. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael M. Ozimek acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,341. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 16,879 shares of company stock worth $498,054 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

TRST opened at $29.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $560.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.90. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $39.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 36.27%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

