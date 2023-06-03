HSBC Cuts Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target to $17.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HSBC from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bilibili from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.11.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili Stock Down 3.5 %

BILI stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $30.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.61%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bilibili by 1,026.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.