IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in IDEX by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.17.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX opened at $209.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $246.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.66.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Stories

