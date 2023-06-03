Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $60.71

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.71 and last traded at $61.28, with a volume of 122081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.55.
INCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Incyte from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.95.
Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
