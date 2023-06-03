Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $1,369,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 28,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.4 %

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.99.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

