Insider Buying: Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Major Shareholder Acquires 333,325 Shares of Stock

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 333,325 shares of Rain Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $369,990.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,740,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,778.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rain Oncology stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92. Rain Oncology Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $14.48.

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rain Oncology Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Rain Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Rain Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rain Oncology from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Rain Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Rain Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 62,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 69.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 49,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 42.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 56,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 65.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

