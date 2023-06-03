Insider Selling: Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Insider Sells 374 Shares of Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $476.76 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $238.43 and a twelve month high of $503.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DECK. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.69.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

