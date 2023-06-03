Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells 5,284 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 5,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $290,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Desiree Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

On Thursday, June 1st, Desiree Coleman sold 5,462 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $303,141.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Desiree Coleman sold 9,552 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $573,884.16.

On Monday, May 8th, Desiree Coleman sold 2,700 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $162,054.00.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $58.13 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $71.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 447.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $57.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 178.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.