Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells 5,284 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 5,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $290,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Desiree Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 1st, Desiree Coleman sold 5,462 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $303,141.00.
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Desiree Coleman sold 9,552 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $573,884.16.
- On Monday, May 8th, Desiree Coleman sold 2,700 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $162,054.00.
Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance
Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $58.13 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $71.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 447.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 178.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.29.
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
