Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Director Sells 2,756 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 2,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $340,999.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,060.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Qualys Stock Performance

QLYS stock opened at $130.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.56. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.73.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

About Qualys

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Qualys by 32.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 28,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 11.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 281,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,620,000 after purchasing an additional 29,534 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,082,000 after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Articles

