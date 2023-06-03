Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Director Sells 2,756 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 2,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $340,999.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,060.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Qualys Stock Performance
QLYS stock opened at $130.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.56. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 0.63.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.73.
Institutional Trading of Qualys
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qualys (QLYS)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.