Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Position Trimmed by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,501 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $136.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.30. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $144.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NSIT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.75.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

