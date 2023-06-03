Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,683 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGF. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 78,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

