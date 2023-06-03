Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt Sells 26,632 Shares

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $284,962.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,638.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.03 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 179,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 20,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 29,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

