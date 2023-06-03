iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,290 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.10. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $34.83.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

