iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,027 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,499,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904,496 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,040,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,287,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,119,000 after purchasing an additional 150,454 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,850,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 961,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,348,000 after purchasing an additional 27,894 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $47.64 and a 12 month high of $62.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

