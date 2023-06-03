Janney Montgomery Scott Begins Coverage on Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Fluence Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52.

Insider Transactions at Fluence Energy

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

In other news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Siemens AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $681,508,000. Siemens Pension Trust E V acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $323,254,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Fluence Energy by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,988,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,192,000 after purchasing an additional 938,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fluence Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,973,000 after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Fluence Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,599,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

