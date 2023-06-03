John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,900,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of John Wiley & Sons from a "b" rating to a "c" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

WLY opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.48 and a 1 year high of $54.36.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $491.37 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -817.65%.

In related news, EVP Matthew Leavy sold 4,500 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $167,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,184 shares in the company, valued at $193,259.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

