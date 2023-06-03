Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Up 7.7 %

KALU stock opened at $67.41 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $56.79 and a 52-week high of $104.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.25 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -223.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

