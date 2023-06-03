Kelly Steckelberg Sells 3,224 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $210,140.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $205,949.12.

On Thursday, April 27th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $198,920.80.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $222,875.12.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $219,489.92.

On Monday, March 13th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $220,263.68.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $67.09 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $124.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.74, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of -0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading

