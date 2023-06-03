Kevin C. Tang Acquires 333,325 Shares of Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Stock

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 333,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $369,990.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,740,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,778.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Rain Oncology Stock Performance
Rain Oncology stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. Rain Oncology Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92.
Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Rain Oncology Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on RAIN. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rain Oncology from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Rain Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Rain Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Rain Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rain Oncology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.
Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.
