Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives $68.54 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.54.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 7.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 19.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 29.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 53.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,588 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $171,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,962 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $58.94 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average is $54.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

See Also

