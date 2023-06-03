Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSCC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 418.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $79.55 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.18.

In related news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $1,853,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,428.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $3,345,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 830,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,476,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $1,853,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,428.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,427 shares of company stock valued at $9,507,153 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

