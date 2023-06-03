Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,746 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Leslie’s by 10,581.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Leslie’s by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Leslie’s by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth $124,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $10.26 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 54.83%. The company had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.36 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LESL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

