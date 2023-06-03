LPL Financial LLC Has $637,000 Stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,822 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 218.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 8.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 15.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $105,622.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,660.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $105,622.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,660.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $726,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,192.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,848 shares of company stock worth $6,718,382. Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Shares of AI opened at $32.25 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $44.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.48.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a negative net margin of 100.77%. The company had revenue of $66.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.89 million. On average, analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

