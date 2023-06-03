Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Rating) shares fell 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. 41,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 73,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.93. The firm has a market cap of C$184.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.50.

About Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

