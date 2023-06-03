Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 14.3% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 160,726 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 49,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Magna Terra Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Magna Terra Minerals Company Profile

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100%-owned Great Northern Project comprising two claim blocks, which includes Great Northern and Viking Zones covering an area of 13,775 hectares located in western Newfoundland.

Recommended Stories

