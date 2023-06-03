Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Lowered to $113.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.40.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $108.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.68. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $138.83. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

